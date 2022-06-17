Catholic World News

Kenyan bishops express alarm at potential for election fraud

June 17, 2022

» Continue to this story on CISA News Africa

CWN Editor's Note: Three months before the Kenyan general election, an audit of the nation’s voter database has found 246,465 deceased voters, 481,711 voters registered more than once, “226,143 voters who were registered with IDs that do not validly belong to them, and a further 164,269 voters registered with invalid identification documents,” according to the report.



Kenyan bishops called upon the nation’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission “to assure voters, with great transparency, [concerning] arrangements regarding the voting process: from the printing of ballots, transporting them to the polling centers, opening them before party agents, safe environment to cast votes, counting of votes and the whole process of transmitting results.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!