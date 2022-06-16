Catholic World News

Speak out against Israeli extremist groups, Jerusalem Christian leaders urge President Biden

June 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The White House has announced that President Biden will visit Israel, the West Bank, and Saudi Arabia from July 13-16.



“We hope that President Biden’s visit will encourage the search for solutions to the emergencies facing Palestinians, Christians and Muslims, including violations against churches and monasteries perpetrated by extremist groups, in the silence of the official Israeli authorities,” said Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem.

