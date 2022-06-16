Catholic World News

Head of UN’s disarmament office meets with Pontiff

June 16, 2022

» Continue to this story on Rome Reports

CWN Editor's Note: In a June 15 audience, Pope Francis received Izumi Nakamitsu, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA).



“There is a ‘once in a lifetime moment’ —I had such a moment today,” Nakamitsu tweeted. “Private audience with His Holiness Pope Francis gave me strength, inspiration & courage for our work for peace through disarmament efforts. His warmth, humility & love for people touched me deeply.”



“In our conversation, he remembered this famous photo ‘The Fruit of War’, and asked his aide to bring some for me,” she added. “The boy in Nagasaki in 1945, with his deceased little sister on his back, awaiting turn to be cremated.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!