Pope: Remember those suffering in Ukraine and pray for them

June 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Let us not forget the war-torn people of Ukraine,” nor “get used to living as if the war were something distant,” Pope Francis told pilgrims on June 15. “Let our remembrance, affection, prayers, and help always go out to this people who are suffering so much and who are carrying out a true martyrdom.”

