Pope requires Vatican approval for new lay associations

June 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has altered canon law to require Vatican approval for a bishop’s decision to recognize a public association of the faithful.



Prior to this change—which takes effect immediately—every diocesan bishop has held the authority to approve the establishment of new associations: the first step toward recognition as a religious institute. The bishop must now obtain written approval from the Dicastery for Consecrated Life.



The move to require Vatican approval of such foundations appears to conflict with the Pope’s frequent calls for a “synodal” Church and decentralization of Church governance.



The change may have been motivated by a concern that some bishops would give approval to new lay associations dedicated to traditional liturgy and forms of piety: the “restoration” that the Pontiff warned against in a recent interview.

