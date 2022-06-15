Catholic World News

Bolivian bishops: include religion question in next census

June 15, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Bolivian bishops have called on the nation’s government to include a question about religious profession in the next census. The government’s arguments against including the question, the bishops explained, “are not convincing ... They rather seem like pretexts to exclude the data of religious faith, an aspect that has not only a private but public significance.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!