Vatican announces international summit on sports and inclusion

June 15, 2022

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life has announced “Sport for All: Cohesive, Accessible and Tailored to each Person,” a two-day international summit on sports and inclusion.



In addition to prelates, summit speakers include Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee; Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees; Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee; and Tim Shriver, CEO of Special Olympics.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

