Bishop chairmen plead for peace as attacks on pro-life organizations mount

June 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “For two years now, Catholic churches have been attacked and vandalized at an alarming rate,” Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York (chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Religious Liberty) and Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore (chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities) said in their statement.



“Since the leak of the draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, charities that support pregnant mothers in need have been firebombed, and pro-life organizations have been attacked almost daily and terrorized, and even the lives of Supreme Court justices have been directly threatened,” they continued. “In light of this, we urge our elected officials to take a strong stand against this violence, and our law enforcement authorities to increase their vigilance in protecting those who are in increased danger.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

