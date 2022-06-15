Catholic World News

Pope’s approval rating falls to 52% in Argentina

June 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In the past 50 years, the percentage of Argentinians who say they are Catholic has fallen from 90% to 52%.



“Argentines who say they trust the Catholic Church are also in freefall: from 52% in 2017 to 31% today,” writes longtime Vatican journalist Sandro Magister. “The same goes for Pope Francis’s approval rating, which fell from 62 to 52% over the same period.”

