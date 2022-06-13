Catholic World News

New study finds higher youth-suicide rates after sex-change procedures

June 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A new study from the Heritage Foundation finds that young people who undergo sex-change procedures seem to have higher suicide rates than their peers. The study contradicts claims that the procedures are needed to prevent youth suicide.

