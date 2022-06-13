Catholic World News

German seminary rector found dead following abuse allegations

June 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Father Christof May, the rector of the seminary in the Diocese of Limburg, has died in a suspected suicide, shortly after he was suspended during an investigation into sexual abuse allegations.



The Diocese of Limburg is led by Bishop Georg Bätzing, president of the German bishops’ conference.



Father May, 49, was a critic of Catholic teaching on homosexuality and women’s ordination.

