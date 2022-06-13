Catholic World News

Israel’s top court upholds sale in Jerusalem’s Christian quarter to Jewish organization

June 13, 2022

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Irenaios, once Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, was deposed in 2005 following the controversial sale of land in Jerusalem’s Christian Quarter. Since that time, the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate has waged an unsuccessful legal battle to overturn the sale to Ateret Cohanim.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!