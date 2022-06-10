Catholic World News

In first, Yad Vashem chief meets Pope Francis at Vatican

June 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Dani Dayan, the chairman of Yad Vashem (the World Holocaust Remembrance Center), met with Pope Francis on June 9.



“The very fact that I was granted this private audience with His Holiness Pope Francis — the first time a chairman of Yad Vashem has been given the opportunity to meet with a Pope in the Vatican — highlights the importance that the head of the Catholic Church places on Holocaust remembrance and the fight against anti-Semitism,” said Dayan.



Dayan characterized the Pope as a “friend” and “ally” in the fight against anti-Semitism, Vatican News reported.

