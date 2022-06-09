Catholic World News

$78M paid to sex abuse victims in Philadelphia archdiocese

June 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Philadelphia has paid over $78 million to 438 abuse victims under the auspices of its Independent Reconciliation and Reparations Program, according to the program’s final report.



Archbishop Nelson Pérez said that he was “deeply sorry for the profound pain those victims endured. While we cannot undo the past, we can ensure that our response to the scourge of child sexual abuse is comprehensive, far-reaching and permanent.”

