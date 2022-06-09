Catholic World News

Pray for Luhansk, Ukrainian Catholic leader pleads

June 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church pleaded for prayers as Russian soldiers gained control of most of Ukraine’s Luhansk region (map).



“Due to the growing confrontation and Russian military aggression, the evacuation of the local population was almost stopped,” Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk said on June 7. “It isn’t easy to supply food, medicine, and everything necessary for the survival of people in this area. I call on the whole world to pray for the Ukrainian Luhansk region.”

