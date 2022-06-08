Catholic World News

US Secretary of State, Cardinal Parolin discuss Venezuela, Ukraine

June 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, discussed Ukraine, Venezuela, and other international concerns, according to the US State Department.



“Spoke today with Holy See Secretary of State Pietro Parolin to discuss our mutual commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine in the face of Putin’s unprovoked and brutal war,” Blinken tweeted on June 6. “We reaffirmed our shared values and our desire to see an end to suffering in Ukraine.”



According to the State Department, the two also “discussed Venezuela and the importance of the negotiations between the [Maduro] regime and the Unitary Platform as the best path toward resolving the crisis.” (The Unitary Platform is a coalition of opposition parties.)

