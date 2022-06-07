Catholic World News

Beatifications of martyred priests lift Lebanese mired in poverty

June 07, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Two Capuchin Franciscan friars slain during the Armenian and Assyrian genocides, Blessed Leonard Melki (1881-1915) and Blessed Thomas Saleh (1879-1917), were beatified in Lebanon.



“Killed in hatred of the faith in Turkey in 1915 and 1917 respectively, these two Lebanese missionaries, in a hostile context, proved their unshakeable faith in God and self-sacrifice for their neighbor,” Pope Francis said on June 5. “May their example strengthen our Christian witness.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!