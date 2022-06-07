Beatifications of martyred priests lift Lebanese mired in poverty
CWN Editor's Note: Two Capuchin Franciscan friars slain during the Armenian and Assyrian genocides, Blessed Leonard Melki (1881-1915) and Blessed Thomas Saleh (1879-1917), were beatified in Lebanon.
“Killed in hatred of the faith in Turkey in 1915 and 1917 respectively, these two Lebanese missionaries, in a hostile context, proved their unshakeable faith in God and self-sacrifice for their neighbor,” Pope Francis said on June 5. “May their example strengthen our Christian witness.”
