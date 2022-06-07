Catholic World News

‘I want to go to Ukraine, but at the right moment,’ Pope tells children

June 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On June 4, Pope Francis answered questions posed by participants in the Children’s Train, an annual initiative of the Pontifical Council for Culture’s Courtyard of the Gentiles.



A Ukrainian boy asked the Pope, “Can you come to Ukraine to save all the children who are suffering there now? The Pope replied, “I think a lot about the children in Ukraine, and this is why I have sent some cardinals to help there, to be close to all the people, to the children. I would like to go to Ukraine; it is just that I have to wait for the moment to do so, you know? Because it is not easy to make a decision that can cause more harm than good to the world. I must find the right moment to do it. “

