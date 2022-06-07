Catholic World News

Announcement of papal visit to L’Aquila sparks resignation speculation

June 07, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced that Pope Francis will make an apostolic journey to L’Aquila, the capital of Italy’s Abruzzo region (map), on August 28.



The Vatican announcement has sparked resignation rumors: L’Aquila is the site of the tomb of Pope St. Celestine V, who resigned in 1294, and the visit will take place the day after Pope Francis creates 21 new cardinals.



According to the Vatican announcement, Pope Francis is traveling to the city to meet with survivors of a major earthquake and to take part in the annual Celestinian forgiveness celebration.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!