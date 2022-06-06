Catholic World News

Nigeria: gunmen kill dozens in ‘satanic’ attack on Catholic church

June 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: At least 50 people were killed in a Pentecost Sunday attack on a church in the city of Owo in Ondo State (map). The assailants “gunned down parishioners and detonated an explosive device,” according to the report.

