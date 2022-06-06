Catholic World News

US State Dept.: Religious freedom violations continue around world

June 06, 2022

» Continue to this story on Baptist Press

CWN Editor's Note: The US State Department has released its 2021 Report on International Religious Freedom.



“From Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia; Jews in Europe; Baha’is in Iran; Christians in North Korea, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia; Muslims in Burma and China; Catholics in Nicaragua; and atheists and humanists around the world, no community has been immune” from religious freedom violations, said Rashad Hussain, the US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom.



The report decried violations in China, Nicaragua, Russia, Afghanistan, and Myanmar, and welcomed progress in Morocco and Taiwan.



(The report is not available as a single document; rather, one must click on the report, then choose a nation from a drop-down location menu.)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!