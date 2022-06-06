Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader reflects on 100 days of war

June 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In a message published on June 4, Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, said that “for a hundred days, Ukrainians have been holding back the Russian invasion, which exceeds all resources which we can oppose. At the same time, we are experiencing a hundred days of [a] great manifestation of God’s presence among us.”



“I ask you for a special prayer for our soldiers,” he added. “They are special witnesses of God’s presence for us today, since there are no atheists on the front line. Even unbelievers feel that there is someone on the border between life and death, and Christians know who He is.”

