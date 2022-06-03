Catholic World News

Priests describe danger of famine in Kenya as bishops launch aid appeal

June 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The animals are dying and there is much hunger among the people,” said Father Ibrahim Racho, vicar general of the Diocese of Marsabit (map).



“We are in an emergency situation,” added Father Gerald Matolo of Makueni County (map). “We don’t know when aid is coming,”

