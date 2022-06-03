Catholic World News

Church in Australia issues recommendations ahead of final Plenary Council meeting

June 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In 2018, Pope Francis approved the Australian bishops’ request to convoke their first plenary council (definition) since 1937.



At the final gathering of the plenary council in July, participants will consider 30 motions.

