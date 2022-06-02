Catholic World News

New personnel office for all Vatican staff

June 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced the formation of a Directorate for Human Resources, as part of the Secretariat for the Economy, to handle personnel matters for all Vatican offices.



Father Juan Guerrero Alves, the prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy, said that the new office will seek to “improve the quality of employment for all Vatican employees.” The move is one aspect of the restructuring of the Roman Curia, under the terms of the apostolic constitution Praedicate Evangelium, which takes effect next week.

