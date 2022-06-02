Catholic World News

Leading Polish prelate: Russia invaded Ukraine because it fears democracy

June 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Following a visit to Ukraine, Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki, president of the Polish bishops’ conference, discussed the war.



“The Ukrainians claim that a main objective of their country’s invasion was to prevent the democratization process – that resulted in swift economic progress and development – from ‘spreading’ to Russia, where the poverty rate is much higher,” he said. “This in my opinion is the real reason for the war.”

