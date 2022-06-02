Pope Francis: Guarding ‘dead traditions’ is dangerous for the Church’s life
June 02, 2022
» Continue to this story on CNA
CWN Editor's Note: “There is the fashion —in every age, but in this age in the Church’s life I consider it dangerous —that instead of drawing from the roots in order to move forward – meaning fine traditions – we ‘step back,’ not going up or down, but backwards,” Pope Francis said on June 1, in an address to participants in a conference organized by the Vatican’s Congregation for Catholic Education (“Lines of Development of the Global Compact on Education”).
“Those people call themselves guardians of traditions, but of dead traditions,” the Pope continued. “The true Catholic Christian and human tradition is what that fifth-century theologian [St. Vincent of Lerins] described as a constant growth: throughout history tradition grows, progresses.”
During his address, the Pope also emphasized the centrality of the person, “the need to invest all our energy, with creativity and responsibility,” and “our need to educate for service.”
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: IM4HIM -
Today 9:47 AM ET USA
Spring is the time of year when we see constant growth in the world around us. But it requires us to remove the weeds that grow along with the grass and flowers. Likewise, we must remove the new ideas that are being introduced along side our traditional Catholic faith. The weeds of modernism must not be allowed to continue growing or else they will choke the flowers of true faith.