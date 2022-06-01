Catholic World News

Pope decries blockade of Ukrainian wheat exports

June 01, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis denounced the blockade of wheat exports from Ukraine during his Wednesday public audience on June 1.



The Pope expressed dismay at the blockade of harbors in Ukraine, stopping the wheat exports, “on which the lives of millions of people depend, especially in the poorest countries.” He issued “a heartfelt appeal that every effort be made to resolve this issue.”



In his brief comment on the subject, the Pope did not identify Russia as the nation that is blockading Ukrainian harbors and stopping the wheat exports. , saying that food should never be used as a “weapon of war.”





The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!