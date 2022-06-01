Catholic World News

World Meeting of Families opens June 22 in Rome and online

June 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Speakers at a May 31 Vatican press conference (video, Italian text) discussed details of the upcoming 10th World Meeting of Families.



The Meeting will culminate in Sunday Mass, celebrated by Pope Francis, on June 26 in St. Peter’s Square.



A reporter at the press conference asked Gabriella Gambino, Undersecretary at the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life, about “participation by LGBT families.” Gambino replied “that in the spirit of Amoris Laetitia it was important to accompany everyone with mercy and welcome towards the love of the Father, and that all families need to feel accompanied by the Church,” Vatican News reported.

