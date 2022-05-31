Catholic World News

Thieves rob, desecrate Brooklyn church

May 31, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Thieves broke into a parish church in Brooklyn last week, breaking into the tabernacle and tossing the Blessed Sacrament around the altar.



The thieves removed the tabernacle, which was valued at $2 million, from St. Augustine’s church; they also took the head from a statue and the building’s security cameras. The church had been closed for renovations at the time of the crime.

