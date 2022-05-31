Catholic World News

‘Only God can answer the question of why we are suffering in this way,’ Ukrainian bishop says

May 31, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The worst consequences of the war will not be immediate but will drag out,” said Auxiliary Bishop Radoslaw Zmitrowicz of Kamyanets-Podilskyi in western Ukraine.



“The psychological, spiritual, physical, and humanitarian consequences, as well as those affecting the family, will probably be felt later,” he added. “One of the problems is with the soldiers who return, and nobody understands them, what they have been through.”

