Kirill to Onufriy: There is no autonomy without my approval

May 31, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), led by Metropolitan Onufriy of Kyiv, recently stated its desire for independence from the Russian Orthodox Church—leading to a response from Patriarch Kirill of Moscow.



The Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) is older than, and distinct from, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), led by Metropolitan Epiphanius I.

