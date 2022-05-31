Action Alert!
FINAL WEEK: Only 6 days left to raise $14,404 and win a matching $60,000 Challenge Grant.   Please act now!   Your gift will be matched!
Catholic Culture News
Catholic Culture News
Catholic World News

Kirill to Onufriy: There is no autonomy without my approval

May 31, 2022

» Continue to this story on Orthodox Times

CWN Editor's Note: The Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), led by Metropolitan Onufriy of Kyiv, recently stated its desire for independence from the Russian Orthodox Church—leading to a response from Patriarch Kirill of Moscow.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) is older than, and distinct from, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), led by Metropolitan Epiphanius I.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
Pelicano Word of God Icon