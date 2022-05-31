Catholic World News

Italian protesters demand action on abuse of minors

May 31, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Advocates for clerical abuse victims, led by the head of Rete l’Abuso (The Abuse Network), protested outside the Vatican embassy in Italy, to seek an independent inquiry into the sexual abuse of minors by Italian priests.

