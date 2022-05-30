Catholic World News

Iowa archbishop raps ‘misguided’ call to withhold Communion from abortion supporters

May 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Michael Jackels of Dubuque, Iowa, has issued a statement decrying the “misguided response” of some prelates to the public support of abortion by Catholic politicians.



The archbishop argues that it is wrong to withhold the Eucharist from such politicians, because sinners need the help of the Eucharist and because other public issues deserve equal attention. He cited “protecting the earth, our common home, or making food, water, shelter, education and health care accessible, or defense against gun violence… these are life issues too.”



Archbishop Jackels suggested that if pro-abortion politicians are barred from Communion, consistency would require the same disciplinary sanctions for politicians who oppose what he characterizes as the “pro-life’ position on these other issues as well.



The statement by Archbishop Jackels was featured by the Vatican News service, which pointedly remarked that the American prelate had “previously served at the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in Rome for eight years under Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger.”

