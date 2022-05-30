Catholic World News

Pope Francis praises Sister Keehan, Obamacare ally, for her ‘generous service’

May 30, 2022

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Carolyn Keehan, who retired in 2019 as leader of the Catholic Health Association, broke with the USCCB in 2010 and supported passage of President Obama’s signature healthcare legislation.



As she received an award from Catholic Extension, the apostolic nuncio, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, read aloud a papal message signed by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State.



“His Holiness willingly associates himself with this recognition of her many years of dedicated leadership in continuing the healing ministry of Jesus Christ through the provision of quality healthcare for all, especially those most in need,” Cardinal Parolin wrote. “He appreciates as well her generous service to the Holy See and her fidelity to the charism of Saint Vincent de Paul.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!