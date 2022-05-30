Catholic World News

Liturgical scholar suspended following private ordination

May 30, 2022

» Continue to this story on The Tablet

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Dominique Rey of Fréjus-Toulon has suspended Dom Alcuin (Scott) Reid from the exercise of priestly ministry after Reid was ordained to the priesthood without the bishop’s permission.



According to a statement issued by Father Reid’s monastery (which has been approved by the French diocese as an association of the faithful), Reid was ordained to the priesthood outside France by an unnamed “senior prelate in unimpeded communion with the Holy See.”



Reid, a liturgical scholar, was ordained to the transitional diaconate in Melbourne over three decades ago. In 2010, Melbourne’s leading newspaper reported that the Archdiocese of Melbourne had suspended Reid from the diaconate in 1991 and that Cardinal George Pell and other Melbourne archbishops had asked Reid to seek laicization voluntarily, but that Reid had declined to do so.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!