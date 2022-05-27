Catholic World News

Vietnamese dissident, freed from prison, describes restrictions on Church

May 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Ho Duc Hoa, a Vietnamese Catholic who had been sentenced to 13 years in prison for his work on publicity work on behalf of the Redemptorist order—which was classified as working “to overthrow the people’s government”—has been released and allowed to travel to the US, as a result of pressure from the state department.



The Vietnamese dissident discussed the restrictions on the Church in his native country, in an interview with AsiaNews.

