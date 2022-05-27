Catholic World News

Papal telegram following deadly Canadian storm

May 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, has sent a telegram of condolence in the Pope’s name to the president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops following a deadly derecho (destructive thunderstorm cluster) in Ontario and Quebec.

