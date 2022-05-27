Catholic World News

‘Every war goes against principles of the UN,’ Pope tells Italy’s Civil Protection service

May 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Itay’s Civil Protection Department is responsible for emergency prevention and management.



During a recent address to members of the service, Pope Francis said that “the first form of protection we need is that which preserves us from social isolation ... The second protection to promote is that against environmental disasters ... The third form of protection comes through prevention.”



“Every war marks a surrender of the human capacity to protect,” the Pope added. “A denial of what is written in the solemn commitments of the United Nations. This is why St. Paul VI, speaking before the UN, proclaimed, ‘Never again war!’ We repeat this today, in the face of what is happening in Ukraine, and we protect the dream of peace among people, the sacred right of peoples to peace.”

