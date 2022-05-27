Catholic World News

For better or for worse, the Church is keeping Haiti afloat

May 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “When societies lack good governance and social stability, churches and clergy often fill in the gaps,” Philip Jenkins writes in this brief overview of Church-state relations in Haiti (map). “Repeatedly, during times of violence and political chaos, it is the bishops who have been called on to mediate and to encourage free elections.”

