Catholic World News

Latin Patriarch encourages ‘new narrative’ for Jerusalem

May 27, 2022

» Continue to this story on CBCEW

CWN Editor's Note: “Usually we talk, here in the Middle East, especially in [the] Holy Land, about the need to defend ourselves, our borders – identity borders, physical borders, political borders and so on,“ said Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa.



“In our Christian tradition, the role of Jerusalem is to be open and the gates are there to ‘define’ the identities but not to ‘defend’ from the others,” he continued. “This is a completely different perspective. We have to let people know that we want to be inclusive without ‘cancelling’ different identities.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!