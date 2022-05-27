Catholic World News

Cardinal O’Malley tells Italian bishops that ‘facing truth’ is only way to tackle abuse

May 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Sexual abuse has always been wrong, for sure,” Cardinal Seán O’Malley of Boston, president of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, told Italy’s bishops as they consider whether to commission an investigative report into the clerical sexual abuse of minors. “But how pastors have dealt with these accusations, while inadequate in some cases, should not be seen through the lens of what we know today.”

