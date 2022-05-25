Catholic World News

Cardinal Zen says Vatican’s China policy is ‘unwise’

May 25, 2022

» Continue to this story on La Prensa Latina

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Zen said that Vatican policy toward China is “unwise,” as he celebrated Mass in Hong Kong on May 24, the day set aside for prayer for the Church in China.



Cardinal Zen said that Vatican officials had “good intentions” in their dealings with the Beijing regime, as they seek to ensure the freedom of the Church. But he said the secret deal with China was not producing that effect.



Earlier the same day, the cardinal had appeared in court to answer criminal charges, having been arrested for his role in a foundation that provided legal support for democracy activists. The Vatican has not commented on the arrest, beyond a mild statement that the Holy See was following the story with interest.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!