Catholic World News

Pelosi rejects archbishop’s order

May 25, 2022

» Continue to this story on USA Today

CWN Editor's Note: Speaker Nancy Pelosi has indicated that she will not respect Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone’s order that bars her from Communion.



In an MSNBC television appearance on May 25, the Speaker said that she respected pro-life views, but not “foisting it onto others.” She criticized Church leaders for failing to take disciplinary action against politicians who support the death penalty.



During the interview, Pelosi referred to the Catholic Church as “they” and “them.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!