Life ‘is always sacred and inviolable,’ Pope Francis says

May 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “I thank you for your dedication in promoting life and defending conscientious objection, which there are often attempts to limit,” Pope Francis said to participants in Italy’s national Scegliamo la vita [Let’s Choose Life] event.



“Sadly, in these last years, there has been a change in the common mentality, and today we are more and more led to think that life is a good at our complete disposal, that we can choose to manipulate, to give birth or take life as we please, as if it were the exclusive consequence of individual choice,” the Pope added. “Let us remember that life is a gift from God! It is always sacred and inviolable, and we cannot silence the voice of conscience.”

