Almost 12,000 people attend the beatification of Pauline Jaricot

May 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Pauline Jaricot (1799-1862), a laywoman from Lyon, France, founded the Society of the Propagation of the Faith and the Association of the Living Rosary.



“She was a courageous woman, attentive to the changes taking place at the time, and had a universal vision regarding the Church’s mission,” Pope Francis said on the day of her beatification. “May her example enkindle in everyone the desire to participate through prayer and charity in the spread of the Gospel throughout the world.”



Prior to her beatification, the Pontiff encourage the Pontifical Mission Societies to follow her example.

