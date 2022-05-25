Catholic World News

Gunmen invade Nigerian church, kidnap priests, others

May 25, 2022

» Continue to this story on Punch (Nigeria)

CWN Editor's Note: The abductions took place in Katsina State (map), in the Diocese of Sokoto.



Recently, in the words of the report, “rampaging hoodlums torched and vandalized some parishes” there after Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah condemned the gruesome murder of a student who was accused of blasphemy against Muhammad.

