North Macedonian leader meets with Pope

May 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski of North Macedonia met privately with Pope Francis for 15 minutes on May 23. North Macedonia, a nation of 2.1 million (map), is 64% Christian (62% Orthodox) and 31% Muslim; the Pope made an apostolic journey there in 2019.

