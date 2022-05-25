Catholic World News

‘God have mercy’: bishops respond to Texas school shooting

May 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops and Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller of San Antonio have issued statements following the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas.



“There have been too many school shootings, too much killing of the innocent,” said USCCB spokeswoman Chieko Noguchi. “Our Catholic faith calls us to pray for those who have died and to bind the wounds of others, and we join our prayers along with the community in Uvalde and [San Antonio] Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller.”



“As we do so, each of us also needs to search our souls for ways that we can do more to understand this epidemic of evil and violence and implore our elected officials to help us take action,” she added.



“God have mercy on our children, their families, their communities,” said Archbishop García-Siller. “Darkness is dense with one more shooting in our country. Let us help one another to spark light and warmth. May we keep each other in company. Prayers are needed.”

