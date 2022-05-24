Catholic World News

Pelosi receives Communion despite ban

May 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi attended Mass and apparently received Communion on Sunday, May 22, despite the order by San Francisco’s Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone barring her from the Eucharist.



Pelosi attended Mass in Washington, DC, at Holy Trinity Church in Georgetown, a Jesuit-administered parish where President Joe Biden often worships. The Washington archdiocese has announced that Cardinal Wilton Gregory will not instruct priests to adhere to Archbishop Cordileone’s order.

